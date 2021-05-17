ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASLN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $97.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.49.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

