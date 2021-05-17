Associated Banc Corp Buys 6,599 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.51. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

