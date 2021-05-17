Associated Banc Corp Sells 166,513 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 84.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166,513 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.88. 216,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,577,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

