Associated Banc Corp Sells 96,467 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,467 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.13. The company had a trading volume of 882,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,034,941. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

