Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Insider Sells $2,308,000.00 in Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $2,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AGO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 528,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 4,609.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 22,386 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 330.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 129,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 99,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

