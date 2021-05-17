ATB Capital Increases Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$95.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$75.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.20.

Docebo stock opened at C$58.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Docebo has a 1 year low of C$20.38 and a 1 year high of C$86.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.46.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

