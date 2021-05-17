Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lessened its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,510 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Atlas worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,270,000. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,511,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 285,800 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 319,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 201,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE ATCO opened at $13.74 on Monday. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

