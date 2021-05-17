Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $511.91 million.

NASDAQ ATCX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 58,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,184. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $393.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $2,039,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

