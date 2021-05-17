Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to post sales of $58.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.74 million and the lowest is $49.54 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $52.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $221.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.64 million to $225.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $306.29 million, with estimates ranging from $250.93 million to $351.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACB. Bank of America began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,593 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 632,079 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 61,267 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 185,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. 224,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,814,033. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.