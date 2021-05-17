Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Receives “Underperformer” Rating from CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “underperformer” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,593 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 632,079 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 61,267 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 185,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.