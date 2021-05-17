Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target reduced by Cowen from C$16.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$9.79.

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$8.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.96. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$4.93 and a 52 week high of C$26.79.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$67.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,685.66.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

