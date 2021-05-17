Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 3,562 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 38,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 50,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 109,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $242.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.