Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

