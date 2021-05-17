Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $806,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $105.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $108.08.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

