Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,927 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.45.

About Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

