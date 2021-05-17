Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $22.44 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 437,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,047 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF makes up 1.9% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $22,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $797,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

ITM opened at $51.59 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.