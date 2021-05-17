Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $8.32 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 129.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $172.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.43 and its 200-day moving average is $169.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

