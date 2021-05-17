Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 209 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $116.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $105.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.