Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 557,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Avient were worth $26,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,315,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $53.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

