AXPR (AXPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.79 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. AXPR has a market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $56,401.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded 44.1% lower against the US dollar. One AXPR coin can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00084593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $524.33 or 0.01232936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00064600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00113993 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

