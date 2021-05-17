Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZUL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $22.68 on Thursday. Azul has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $330.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after buying an additional 73,429 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,180,000 after buying an additional 288,743 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,215,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after buying an additional 783,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

