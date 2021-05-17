Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Position Increased by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,633 shares during the period. Baker Hughes comprises approximately 1.3% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 827,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after acquiring an additional 537,524 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.48. 111,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,328,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.97.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

