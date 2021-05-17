Ballast Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,320 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.86. 76,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,107,537. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average of $72.89. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $87.04. The company has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

