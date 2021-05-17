Ballast Inc. Buys 225 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.3% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $409.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,997. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.73 and a 200-day moving average of $353.97. The stock has a market cap of $386.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.26.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

