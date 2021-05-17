Ballast Inc. Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ballast Inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.81. 14,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,759. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $172.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.07 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.