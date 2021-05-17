Ballast Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,838 shares of company stock valued at $21,808,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,178. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.93 and a twelve month high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.