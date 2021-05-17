Ballast Inc. Sells 1,248 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ballast Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 341,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $106,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.43. 101,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,435. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

