Ballast Inc. Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ballast Inc. cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $90,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.84. The company had a trading volume of 73,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,681.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.