bAlpha (BALPHA) Trading Down 57% Over Last 7 Days

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bAlpha has traded down 57% against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for about $303.09 or 0.00678168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00086805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00022729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.66 or 0.01348453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00064214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00116323 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

BALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 17,443 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.