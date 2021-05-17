Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Gap Down to $21.76

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.76, but opened at $20.99. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 459 shares changing hands.

BCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco de Chile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.3844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.

