Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Gap Down to $23.25

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $22.08. Banco Santander-Chile shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 6,250 shares.

BSAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9285 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,843,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 52,927 shares during the period.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

