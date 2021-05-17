Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAND. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.75.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $114.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -105.66 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.22.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 1,920 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $333,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Bandwidth by 53.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 112.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

