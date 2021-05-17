Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.32. The stock had a trading volume of 309,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,124,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $362.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

