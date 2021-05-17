Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Position Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 208,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

