Barclays Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €24.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AIXA. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aixtron has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.08 ($23.63).

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €15.50 ($18.24) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 43.79. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €8.73 ($10.27) and a 1-year high of €20.35 ($23.94).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.