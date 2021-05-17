Barclays Lowers Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target to $24.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.63% from the company’s previous close.

CHRS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,354,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 845,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after acquiring an additional 681,830 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $10,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares during the period.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

