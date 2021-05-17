Barclays Raises ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target to $20.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

