Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stake Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

