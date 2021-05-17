Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 16.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 195,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

