Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,731 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.