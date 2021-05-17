Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.

FVAL stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $48.56.

