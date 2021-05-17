Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 662 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 662 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 28.1% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $493.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $218.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

