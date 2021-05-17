Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY opened at $94.91 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $112.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.85.

