Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $216.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $218.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $5,624,810. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

