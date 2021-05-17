Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIB. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,879,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $5,868,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,302,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,238,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,200,000.

Shares of BATS:JPIB opened at $51.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47.

