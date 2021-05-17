Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 72,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $9.78 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

