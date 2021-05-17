Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €192.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €192.00 ($225.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BC8. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €179.71 ($211.43).

Get Bechtle alerts:

ETR:BC8 opened at €153.00 ($180.00) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €164.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €168.51. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a twelve month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.