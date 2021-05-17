Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 3.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.18% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $110,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,740,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,321,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BDX shares. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,552. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.88 and a 200 day moving average of $246.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.