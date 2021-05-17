BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRBR. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BellRing Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Shares of BRBR stock remained flat at $$27.15 during trading hours on Friday. 261,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,546. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

