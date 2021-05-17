Berenberg Bank Increases TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Price Target to GBX 290

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TT Electronics stock opened at GBX 249 ($3.25) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 159 ($2.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company has a market cap of £435.33 million and a PE ratio of 311.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 214.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.19%.

In related news, insider Mark Hoad sold 17,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £36,596.70 ($47,813.82).

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

